LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Industrial landlord Segro said its net asset value per share was flat at 294 pence in the first half of 2013 as the company continues to reshape its property portfolio against the backdrop of weak economic data in Europe.

Segro has completed 437 million pounds ($667 million)worth of disposals so far this year and invested 126 million pounds on development projects, the company said on Wednesday.