UPDATE 1-Segro posts flat net asset value in first half
July 31, 2013 / 6:43 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Segro posts flat net asset value in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Industrial landlord Segro said its net asset value per share was flat at 294 pence in the first half of 2013 as the company continues to reshape its property portfolio to battle weak economic data in Europe.

Segro has completed 437 million pounds ($667 million) worth of disposals so far this year and invested 126 million pounds in development projects, it said on Wednesday.

The fate of industrial property like warehouses is closely tied to economic output and Segro began focusing on better located real estate near major transport hubs as part of a review begun in November 2011.

“Whilst the general sentiment of many industrial occupiers across Europe remains somewhat cautious, we have seen good demand for modern, well located warehousing property from a range of users,” Chief Executive David Sleath said.

Demand for high-quality industrial real estate is surging among global investors because of the relatively high rental yields on offer versus offices or shops and versus bond yields.

The rapid growth of online retail has also helped put the sector in the spotlight as retailers and distributors become increasingly reliant on small and large warehouses.

Segro signed a deal with Canada’s Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investment Board to form a joint venture for European warehouses worth 974 million euros in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
