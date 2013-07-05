FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Seibu, Cerberus to meet, may discuss listing-source
July 5, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Seibu, Cerberus to meet, may discuss listing-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Seibu Holdings Inc will meet with its largest single shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP on Friday to possibly discuss a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The U.S. private equity giant has been pressing the embattled Japanese property and railways firm to improve governance and earnings performance to ensure it gets a fair value for its shares.

Development Bank of Japan, Norinchukin Bank and other major shareholders in Seibu will also attend the meeting, said the source who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

