FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seibu CEO says built up trust with Cerberus
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Seibu CEO says built up trust with Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Seibu Holdings CEO Takashi Goto said the company has established a “trusting relationship” with its biggest stakeholder Cerberus, putting behind them a feud including an attempt by the U.S. fund to take control of the company’s board.

Seibu shares relisted in Tokyo on Wednesday after being delisted 10 years ago due to a scandal involving falsified shareholder records. Cerberus did not take part in it after deciding the IPO price was too low.

“We have built a trusting relationship since last year,” Goto told a news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.