FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seibu sets IPO price at 1,600 yen, low end of estimate range
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Seibu sets IPO price at 1,600 yen, low end of estimate range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese railway and property conglomerate Seibu Holdings set its IPO price at 1,600 yen, the low end of a tentative range announced last week, according to a filing.

The price reflects weak demand for recent offerings as well as a general decline in Tokyo stocks, which are currently the worst performers in major developed markets.

U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, Seibu’s top shareholder, pulled out of the offering last week as Seibu slashed the tentative price to 1,600-1,800 yen per share from an initial estimate of 2,300 yen.

Cerberus found the new price unacceptable and opted to wait for a market recovery, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.