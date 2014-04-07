FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seibu Holdings delays IPO price range announcement -source
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Seibu Holdings delays IPO price range announcement -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seibu Holdings has delayed an announcement on its initial public offering price guidance by two days - until Wednesday - as it needs further time to gauge demand before setting the price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Seibu, a railway and property conglomerate, had initially said in a filing that it would issue the price range on Monday.

Sources had said earlier that a tentative price was set at 2,300 yen per share, valuing the IPO at 186 billion yen ($1.80 billion) and the entire company at 787 billion yen. ($1 = 103.5750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

