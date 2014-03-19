FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seibu submits plans to list on Tokyo exchange
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Seibu submits plans to list on Tokyo exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Seibu Holdings said on Wednesday that it has submitted plans to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in what is expected to be one of the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in 2014.

It is still unclear how many shares Cerberus Capital Management, the company’s largest shareholder with a 35.48 percent stake, will sell in the IPO.

Seibu was delisted in 2004 in the wake of a disclosure scandal and Cerberus led its bailout with a $1 billion-plus investment. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.