Former Verizon CEO joins Perella Weinberg
#Funds News
June 18, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Former Verizon CEO joins Perella Weinberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc’s former Chairman and Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg will work as an advisory partner for Perella Weinberg, a financial services firm that specializes in asset management and mergers and acquisitions, Perella said on Monday.

Seidenberg, 65, retired as chairman on Dec 31 and stepped down as CEO in July last year after a 45 year career at Verizon and its predecessor companies.

The executive is also a member of the President’s Export Council, which advises President Barack Obama on promoting U.S. exports, and of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, which provides counsel on communications issues related to national security.

Seidenberg is also a member of the New York Academy of Sciences’ President’s Council and serves on the board of trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the New York Hall of Science, Pace University and the Paley Center for Media, as well as on the Board of Directors of BlackRock Inc.

Perella Weinberg has worked on telecom deals such as CenturyLink Inc’s 2010 purchase of Qwest Communications. It is currently advising France Telecom in its efforts to sell its Swiss mobile unit Orange Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
