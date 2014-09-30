FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan's Lawson says to buy supermarket chain Seijo Ishii
September 30, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan's Lawson says to buy supermarket chain Seijo Ishii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy all the shares in upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for 36.3 billion yen ($332 million) from from investment fund Marunouchi Capital.

The deal is expected to be completed in late October, it said in a statement.

Two sources told Reuters earlier that the deal, including debt, would be worth about 55 billion yen. (1 US dollar = 109.3800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

