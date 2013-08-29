FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEK announces tier two roadshow
August 29, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

SEK announces tier two roadshow

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) plans to issue its first tier two bond for over a decade after hiring a group of banks to arrange a series of investor meetings, said a source close to the deal on Thursday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Nomura will organise the meetings due to take place in the US, Europe and Asia from the week commencing September 9.

SEK will call its outstanding tier two bond, issued back in 2003, aiming to refinance it with a lower-coupon instrument, said the source.

