ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Sekerbank said on Wednesday it had mandated Commerzbank and Unicredit Bank for investor meetings on a covered bond issue of up to 750 million lira ($329 million).

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange the meetings in Europe would begin on Jan. 19. ($1 = 2.2787 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)