Sekerbank expects to complete Eurobond issue by end-April

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Sekerbank expects to complete the issue of a eurobond worth up to $500 million by end-April after a roadshow at the start of the month, the bank’s chairman said.

Chairman Hasan Basri Goktan told Reuters in an interview that the bond would have a maximum maturity of 7 years.

Sekerbank is owned by its pension fund, Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and BTA Securities JSC. A 32.06 percent stake in the bank is listed and publicly traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ece Toksabay)