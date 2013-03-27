FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sekerbank expects to complete Eurobond issue by end-April
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Sekerbank expects to complete Eurobond issue by end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Sekerbank expects to complete the issue of a eurobond worth up to $500 million by end-April after a roadshow at the start of the month, the bank’s chairman said.

Chairman Hasan Basri Goktan told Reuters in an interview that the bond would have a maximum maturity of 7 years.

Sekerbank is owned by its pension fund, Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and BTA Securities JSC. A 32.06 percent stake in the bank is listed and publicly traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.