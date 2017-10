ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sekerbank, a Turkish lender, said on Tuesday it had mandated banks for a one-year euro- and dollar-denominated syndicated loan to finance foreign trade.

The bank, whose main shareholder is sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna, made the statement on the Istanbul Stcok Exchange. It gave no details on the amount of the loan. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)