BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new units via public offering and private placement

May 17 (Reuters) - Sekisui House Reit Inc :

* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 122,967 yen per share for 11.71 billion yen via public offering

* Says subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment on May 24

* Says it resolved to issue new units for up to 590.2 million yen, at the price of 122,967 yen per share through private placement

* Says subscription on June 20 and payment on June 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WwvBBA

