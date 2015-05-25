FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finland's Citycon expands to Norway in 1.5 bln euro deal
May 25, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Citycon expands to Norway in 1.5 bln euro deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, analyst comment, share reaction)

HELSINKI, May 25 (Reuters) - Finnish commercial property owner Citycon said on Monday it will buy Norwegian shopping centre owner Sektor Gruppen for about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to boost growth in the Nordics.

Citycon said it intends to partly finance the deal through a 600 million euro rights issue, backed by its two largest shareholders, Israeli-based Gazit-Globe and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Sektor Gruppen, which is owned by Joh Handel Eiendom 1 AS, Varner Invest AS and K&S Holding AS, has 20 fully or majority owned shopping centres in the country.

Citycon, which owns and operates 35 shopping centres in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia, said the deal would increase its gross asset value from 3.4 billion to 4.9 billion euros.

“It is a big move into a new market, which makes them less dependent on individual countries and will help them in acquiring capital in the future,” Evli analyst Jaakko Tyrvainen said.

Shares in Citycon were down 2.3 percent at 1309 GMT. The deal is expected to close in July. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
