Select Comfort's quarterly results miss estimates
October 16, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Select Comfort's quarterly results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly results as customers cut back on spending in the face of growing economic uncertainty.

The company, known for its Sleep Number adjustable-firmness mattresses, said revenue rose 7 percent to $264 million.

Net income fell to $20.2 million, or 36 cents per share, from $26.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $277.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

