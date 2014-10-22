UPDATE 2-Select Comfort raises full-year profit forecast

* 3rd qtr earnings/shr 44 cents vs. est 40 cents

* Rev rises 23 pct to $323.4 mln

* Sees Q4 gross margin slightly better than Q3

* Shares up 13 pct in extended trading (Adds background, conference call details)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp raised its full-year profit forecast after its quarterly profit and revenue beat average analyst expectation, driven by demand for its Sleep Number adjustable mattresses.

The company, whose shares rose 13 percent to $24.40 in extended trading, also increased its share buyback program to $250 million.

Bedding remains the most robust area in the furnishing business. This bodes well for mattress makers such as Select Comfort, Tempur Sealy International and Mattress Firm Holding Corp, Raymond James analysts said.

Select Comfort said it expects fourth-quarter gross margins to be “slightly better” a year earlier. It raised its full-year profit forecast to $1.12 per share from $1.07.

Gross margins improved to 61.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from 63.1 percent a year earlier.

Average revenue per mattress unit grew 13 percent to $3,733, Chief Executive Shelly Ibach said in a post-earnings call.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $323.4 million.

Net income increased to $23.6 million, or 44 cents per share, from $20.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable store sales increased 16 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 40 cents per share on revenue of $292.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said its SleepIQ technology, which measures quality of sleep, would now be compatible with Android devices.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company’s shares closed at $21.58 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D‘Souza)