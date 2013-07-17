FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Select Comfort quarterly profit falls 42 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 8:37 PM / in 4 years

Select Comfort quarterly profit falls 42 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort Corp reported a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit due to higher marketing costs, sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The company, known for its Sleep Number line of adjustable-firmness mattresses, said in April it would revert to its earlier marketing strategy after a shift in advertising hurt sales as it reduced its exposure to already cautious customers.

Net income fell to $9.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter from $17 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $207.4 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.