FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Select Income sees IPO priced at $21-$23/shr
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Select Income sees IPO priced at $21-$23/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Real estate company Select Income REIT said it expects to sell about 8 million shares in its initial public offering at $21 to $23 each.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million in December.

The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant properties.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities among others are underwriting the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.