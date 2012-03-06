FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Select Income REIT prices IPO at $21.50/shr
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Select Income REIT prices IPO at $21.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Real estate company Select Income REIT priced its public offering of common shares at $21.50 per share.

In February, the company had said it expects to sell about 8 million shares between $21 to $23 each.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million in December last year.

The REIT is a newly formed unit of CommonWealth REIT and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant properties.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities among others are underwriting the offering.

Select Income REIT’s shares, which have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SIR,” are expected to begin trading on Wednesday, an underwriter told Reuters.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.