Select Portfolio Servicing, a national mortgage servicer, must face a proposed class action accusing it of charging improper fees to Florida homeowners facing foreclosure and failing to properly disclose them, a federal judge in Miami has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Scola said plaintiffs adequately alleged that the Salt Lake City, Utah-based servicer may have violated federal and state law by depriving homeowners of accurate information on the amounts they owed on defaulted mortgage loans.

