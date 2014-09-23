FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IKM Eiendom sells all of its shares in Selvaag Bolig at NOK 20.75 per share
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IKM Eiendom sells all of its shares in Selvaag Bolig at NOK 20.75 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA

* Says IKM Eiendom AS sold on Sept. 22, 2014 all of its 3,575,624 shares in Selvaag Bolig through bilateral trades after Oslo Børs’ trading hours at 20.75 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says IKM Eiendom AS is represented on Selvaag Bolig ASA’s board of directors by Ole Jarl Rettedal

* Says following transaction, IKM Eiendom AS does not hold any shares or rights to shares in company

* Says Rettedal has informed company that he resigns as a member of company’s board of directors with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.