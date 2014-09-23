BRIEF-IKM Eiendom sells all of its shares in Selvaag Bolig at NOK 20.75 per share

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA

* Says IKM Eiendom AS sold on Sept. 22, 2014 all of its 3,575,624 shares in Selvaag Bolig through bilateral trades after Oslo Børs’ trading hours at 20.75 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says IKM Eiendom AS is represented on Selvaag Bolig ASA’s board of directors by Ole Jarl Rettedal

* Says following transaction, IKM Eiendom AS does not hold any shares or rights to shares in company

* Says Rettedal has informed company that he resigns as a member of company's board of directors with immediate effect