BRIEF-Selvita starts research on treatment of dormant tumor cells with Felicitex Therapeutics
#Healthcare
November 7, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Selvita starts research on treatment of dormant tumor cells with Felicitex Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Selvita SA

* Signs cooperation deal with Felicitex Therapeutics for development of pharmaceuticals for dormant tumor cells

* Under agreement company will receive from Felicitex Therapeutics earn-out financing and participation in common projects

* First stage of project will last 15 months and company will receive guaranteed payment of 1.98 million zlotys

* In case of prolongation of co-operation for another 12 months, company will receive additional 3.16 million zlotys

* Frist stage of the project aims to start clinical trials on pharmaceuticals for treatment of pancreatic, colon, ovarian, lungs and blood cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
