Dec 16 (Reuters) - Selvita SA :

* Alloted 2,651,891 new shares via public offer at price of 10.3 zlotys ($3) per share

* Private investors subscribed for 318,226 new shares with average reduction of 88.03 pct

* Institutional investors subscribed for 2,333,665 new shares Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.3682 zlotys)