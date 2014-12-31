BRIEF-Selvita completes subscription of its series F shares

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Selvita SA <SLVP.WA >:
* Said on Tuesday that it completed a subscription of its series F shares that was opened on Dec. 1 for individual investors and on Dec. 10 for institutional investors
* 2,651,891 series F shares were allotted on Dec. 16 at 10.30 zlotys per share
* The reduction rate was 88.032 pct for individual investors tranche
* 318,226 series F shares were allotted to 1,287 individual investors and 2,333,665 series F shares were allotted to 128 institutional investors
* Total value of the subscription was 27.3 million zlotys ($7.75 million)
$1 = 3.5213 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom