BRIEF-Selvita completes subscription of its series F shares
December 31, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Selvita completes subscription of its series F shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Selvita SA <SLVP.WA >:

* Said on Tuesday that it completed a subscription of its series F shares that was opened on Dec. 1 for individual investors and on Dec. 10 for institutional investors

* 2,651,891 series F shares were allotted on Dec. 16 at 10.30 zlotys per share

* The reduction rate was 88.032 pct for individual investors tranche

* 318,226 series F shares were allotted to 1,287 individual investors and 2,333,665 series F shares were allotted to 128 institutional investors

* Total value of the subscription was 27.3 million zlotys ($7.75 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [SLVP.WA ]

$1 = 3.5213 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
