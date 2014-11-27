BRIEF-Semapa to take part in acquisition of PT Portugal SGPS S.A

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Semapa Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao SA :

* Executes memorandum of understanding to take part with investment funds in acquisition of PT Portugal SGPS S.A’s entire share capital

* Says plans to cooperate with funds represented by Apax Partners LLP and by Bain Capital Europe, LLP in PT Portugal SGPS S.A. acquisition

* Semapa's participation in PT Portugal SGPS S.A. investment expected to be between five and ten percent Source text: bit.ly/1Fta9sG

