SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world’s second largest builder of offshore oil rigs, said on Thursday its PPL Shipyard unit secured a $218.5 million contract to build a jack-up rig.

The rig, ordered by Qatar’s Gulf Drilling International Ltd, (Q.S.C.) (GDI), is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2013.