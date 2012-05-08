FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Sembcorp Marine gets $208 mln rig order from Perisai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd , the world’s second largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its PPL Shipyard unit has secured a $208 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig for a unit of Malaysia’s Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd.

The contract includes an option for a second rig of similar specifications worth $210 million with adjustment for certain cost escalation.

The first rig is scheduled for delivery at the end of July 2014, while the second rig will be delivered in the second quarter of 2015 if the option is exercised.

Sembcorp Marine and Singapore rival Keppel Corp, the world’s biggest rig builder, have announced a spate of orders recently as oil companies step up their exploration and production activities. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

