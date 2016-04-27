FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rig-builder Sembcorp Marine's profit nearly halves as clients defer projects
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Rig-builder Sembcorp Marine's profit nearly halves as clients defer projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singaporean rig-builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd posted a 48 percent fall in quarterly profit, as new orders dried up and clients delayed projects amid tumbling oil prices.

Sembcorp posted a profit of S$55 million ($41 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of S$106 million a year ago.

The company, a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd, posted revenue of S$918 million - a drop of about 30 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.