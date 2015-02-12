FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Q4 profit down, rig building revenue falls
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 12, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Q4 profit down, rig building revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd said on Thursday its net profit in the fourth quarter fell 4.6 percent, as revenue from rig building activity dropped and as the year-ago quarter was boosted by a tax write-back.

Sembcorp Marine, engaged in rig building and ship repair, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$174.05 million. It posted a full-year profit of S$560.13 million, beating a mean forecast of S$549.44 million by 22 analysts, Reuters data showed.

The company declared a final cash dividend of 8 Singapore cents per share, compared with 6 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.