Temasek selling 3 pct stake in Sembcorp Marine-sources

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in oil rig-maker Sembcorp Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Temasek is selling 62.4 million shares or about 3 percent in the company, its direct stake in the Singapore-listed firm, sources told Reuters. It also has a substantial indirect interest in the firm through Sembcorp Industries.

UBS is handling the share sale, sources said.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.