Singapore's Sembcorp Marine wins $674 mln contract
#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 11:52 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine wins $674 mln contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world’s second-largest oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it has secured a contract worth $674 million to carry out work for two floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSO).

A Sembcorp subsidiary will build a total of eight modules and module integration works for the two vessels from Tupi B.V., a consortium owned by Petrobras Netherlands B.V., together with BG Overseas Holdings Ltd and Galp Energia E&P B.V.

The two vessels are expected to be completed in 60 months and will be deployed in the Tupi field offshore Brazil. Each vessel will have a production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

