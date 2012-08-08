FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sembcorp Marine secures $4 bln worth of orders from Sete Brasil
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 8, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sembcorp Marine secures $4 bln worth of orders from Sete Brasil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Petrobras)

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world’s second-largest oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it has secured contracts worth about $4 billion from Sete Brasil, highlighting Brazil’s push to become one of the world’s three largest oil producers.

Sembcorp’s orders, for the design and construction of five drillships, will be built in Brazil and be chartered to Brazilian state-led oil firm Petrobras for 15 years, which needs them to develop giant new offshore oil resources.

The orders are for high-specification drillships with advanced capabilities for ultra-deepwater operations, and are scheduled for delivery between 2015 and 2019.

Sete Brasil is 10 percent-owned by Petrobras, which is buying dozens of offshore drilling rigs, oil tankers, floting production platforms and offshore support vessels under a $235 billion five-year investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending programme.

The rest of Sete Brasil is owned by an investment fund backed by Brazilian pension funds such as Previ and banks Santander, Bradesco, BTG Pactual and state-owned Caixa Economica Federal. (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.