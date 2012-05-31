FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sembcorp Marine says lawsuit vs PPL "not favourable"
May 31, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Sembcorp Marine says lawsuit vs PPL "not favourable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world’s second-largest rig builder, said on Thursday the court’s decision in its lawsuit against PPL Holdings Pte Ltd was “not favourable” and it is getting legal advice to appeal the decision.

Sembcorp did not elaborate but its suit against PPL stemmed from the latter’s refusal to sell a stake in PPL Shipyard to Sembcorp about two years ago.

The decision is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per shares for the year ending December 2012, Sembcorp said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

