March 6, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

Temasek raises S$328 mln from SembMarine stake sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings sold 62.4 million shares in oil rig maker Sembcorp Marine at S$5.25 a share raising S$327.6 million ($260.47 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

“Yes, it has been priced and allocated,” a source told Reuters.

The final price is at the lower end of a tight pricing range of S$5.25-S$5.30 a share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, representing a discount of 2.75 percent versus Sembcorp Marine’s last closing price.

Temasek is offloading its direct stake of 3 percent in the firm which was held through a vehicle called Aranda Investments Pte. The state investor would still own an indirect stake in the rig maker via its majority-controlled Sembcorp Industries .

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

UBS is sole bookrunner on the deal, the term sheet said. ($1 = 1.2578 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

