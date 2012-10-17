FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Semen Gresik plans to sell $150 mln of bonds in 2013
October 17, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Semen Gresik plans to sell $150 mln of bonds in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest cement maker PT Semen Gresik plans to issue $150 million of global bonds in 2013 to finance its plan to buy a smaller rival in Southeast Asia, CEO Dwi Sutjipto said, declining to give details.

He said earlier that the company plans to issue around $500 million of global bonds this year but the firm decided to delay the issuance.

Sutjipto also said it plans to raise an additional 3 to 4 trillion rupiah ($417.32 million) via a combination of local currency bonds and commercial loans to fund its expansion plan, mainly in Myanmar, as well as new factories in Indonesia.

$1 = 9,585 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Ryan Woo

