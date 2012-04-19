FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-N. America March chip-gear orders up 10.7 pct from Feb
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:29 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-N. America March chip-gear orders up 10.7 pct from Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - North America-based chip-gear makers
posted $1.48 billion in average worldwide bookings in March, up
10.7 percent sequentially, according to the Semiconductor
Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).   	
   "Equipment orders continue to increase and have improved to
the highest reported value since July 2011," said Denny McGuirk,
president and CEO of SEMI.   	
   "The semiconductor equipment market outlook has strengthened
since the beginning of the year as reflected in the increasing
bookings rate." 	
   Book-to-bill ratio in March was of 1.13, which means that
$113 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product
billed for the month.   	
   U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc
, KLA Tencor Corp, circuitry-etching tools
company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc
.   	
   The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving
averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North
America-based chip-equipment makers.   	
   The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell
Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from
data submitted directly by the participants.   	
    Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S.
dollars.    	
                          Billings     Bookings    Book-to-Bill  
                          (3-mo. avg)  (3-mo. avg)   
 
  Oct 2011               1,258.3       926.8       0.74  
  Nov 2011               1,176.7       977.2       0.83  
  Dec 2011               1,300.0       1,102.9     0.85  
  Jan 2011               1,239.9       1,187.5     0.96  
  Feb 2011 (final)       1,322.8       1,336.9     1.01  
  March 2012 (prelim)    1,310.9       1,479.3     1.13

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.