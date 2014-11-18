FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Semperit Holding says 9-month revenue up 2.0 pct to 698.3 mln euros
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding says 9-month revenue up 2.0 pct to 698.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Says 9-month revenue up 2.0 pct to 698.3 million euros

* Says 9-month consolidated EBITDA of 101.3 million euros was largely stable in comparison to 102.0 million euros achieved in previous year

* Says 9-month net result (earnings after tax) of 39.6 million euros declined from comparable figure of 44.5 million euros year ago

* Says for year 2014 group expects to invest more than 60 million euros (Capex), compared to 49.7 million euros in 2013

* Says reaffirms its previous growth targets, namely to achieve double-digit revenue growth on average in years from 2010 to 2015 inclusive

* Says still aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of between 12 pct and 15 pct and an EBIT margin of between 8 pct and 11 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.