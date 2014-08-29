FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 revenue +2.9% to EUR 464.3 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 revenue +2.9% to EUR 464.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG : * H1 revenue +2.9% to EUR 464.3 million * Says H1 earnings after tax EUR 27.8 million, down 1.5% to EUR 28.2 million * H1 EBITDA +4.6% to EUR 68.8 million * Says H1 EBIT EUR 46.2 million, up 5.7% to EUR 43.7 million * Says aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of between 12% and 15% and an EBIT

margin of between 8% and 11% for FY 2014 * Says aims to achieve double-digit revenue growth on average in the years from

2010 to 2015 inclusive * Source text - bit.ly/1qaWuko * Further company coverage

