CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sempra applies for liquefaction permit at Cameron LNG terminal
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sempra applies for liquefaction permit at Cameron LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show company applied for, not received, liquefaction project permit)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy : * Cameron LNG reaches another milestone with federal permit application to construct liquefaction project * Says to add natural gas liquefaction and export facilities to its existing Cameron LNG terminal * Facility is expected to begin delivering LNG to international markets in 2017 * New facility will be comprised of three liquefaction trains with total export capability of 12 million tonnes/annum of LNG * Source text * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
