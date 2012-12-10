CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sempra applies for liquefaction permit at Cameron LNG terminal

(Corrects headline to show company applied for, not received, liquefaction project permit)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy : * Cameron LNG reaches another milestone with federal permit application to construct liquefaction project * Says to add natural gas liquefaction and export facilities to its existing Cameron LNG terminal * Facility is expected to begin delivering LNG to international markets in 2017 * New facility will be comprised of three liquefaction trains with total export capability of 12 million tonnes/annum of LNG * Source text * Further company coverage