UPDATE 1-Sempra unit signs deals for US LNG export plant

April 17 (Reuters) - Cameron LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy , said it signed agreements with Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co to develop and construct a natural gas liquefaction export facility in Louisiana.

U.S. producers are making moves to export natural gas as domestic production swamps the market, pushing gas prices way below global levels. Buyers across the world have also lined up to buy the cheap American fuel.

Sempra’s Hackberry-based facility is expected to comprise three liquefaction trains with total export capacity of about 1.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of liquefied natural gas per day.

Additional investment in the three-train liquefaction project is estimated to be $6 billion, the majority of which will be project-financed and the balance provided by the partners in a joint-venture arrangement.

Construction will begin in late 2013 and the facility is expected to come online in late 2016, the company said in a statement.

Houston-based LNG developer Cheniere Energy is also working on building its first export plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.