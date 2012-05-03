FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sempra Energy profit falls on expiry of contract
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sempra Energy profit falls on expiry of contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy’s quarterly profit fell as its natural gas unit ended a 10-year power-supply contract with the California Department of Water Resources last year.

Earnings at Sempra Natural Gas, which includes the company’s natural gas-fired power operations in the U.S., slid to $1 million from $63 million a year ago.

Sempra Energy’s net income fell to $236 million, or 97 cents per share, from $254 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.38 million.

Sempra Energy shares, which have gained 17 percent of their value in the last year, were trading up 1 percent at $64.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

