FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sempra's profit beats on higher California utility earnings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Sempra's profit beats on higher California utility earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it earned more from its San Diego Gas & Electric utility.

Second-quarter earnings for the San Diego Gas & Electric utility, which caters to about 3.4 million people in California, rose by a third to $95 million.

The company’s overall second-quarter earnings fell to $62 million, or 25 cents per share, from $503 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 98 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $2.08 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.