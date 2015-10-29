Thai developer Sena aims to boost solar energy capacity

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Thai property developer Sena Development Pcl said on Thursday it aimed to boost solar power capacity to 100 megawatts (MW) over the next three years to lift revenue and profits from renewable energy.

Sena is among several Thai companies diversifying into solar energy, with the government aiming to raise solar power capacity to 6,000 MW by 2036 from 1,570 in 2014.

The company has set up a new subsidiary, Sena Solar Energy, with registered capital of 500 million baht ($14 million) and joined with local partner Eight Solar, executive director Kessara Tanyalakpark told reporters.

Sena has also signed a partnership deal with U.S.-based First Solar and joined with power producer B.Grim Power Ltd to operate a 3.3 billion baht solar farm with a capacity of 46.5 MW, expected to start operations by the end of 2015, Kessara said.

The company aims to have solar capacity of more than 50 MW in January 2016 after expanding into the solar rooftop business and bidding for a 30 MW solar farm project from the government, expected to be concluded by December.

Sena will begin booking revenue from solar power early next year and expects the energy business to contribute 10 percent of profits in 2016 and aims to raise the proportion to 20-25 percent in the next few years. chief financial officer Sutham Olarnkijanon said.

Sena intends to list shares of the subsidiary on the Thai bourse over the next two years, Kessara said.

Slowing economic growth and high household debt have prompted Sena to be cautious about launching new property projects and to diversify into renewable energy to help generate recurring revenue, Kessara said.