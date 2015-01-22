Thai developer Sena considers fund-raising options to control debt

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Thai developer Sena Development PCL said on Thursday it was considering several options to raise funds via capital markets to control its debt to equity ratio.

The company also plans to raise about 1-2 billion baht ($31-61 million) via a bond issue in the first half of 2015, Director Kesara Thanyalakpark said in a statement.

It is aiming for revenue of 3 billion baht this year and plans to launch 11 new housing projects worth a combined 10 billion baht in a property market boosted by improving economic conditions. ($1 = 32.6100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)