UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Banking committee delays financial relief bill

(Adds delay of bill markup to May 21, Monday distribution of text)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Michael Flaherty

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Friday delayed a vote on a regulation relief bill, as Democrats showed frustration with what they said is a lack of information coming their way.

The committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Shelby, said the markup would now occur a week later, on May 21. Reuters was first to report on the delay.

The postponement comes after Democrats banded together to oppose plans by Republicans to approve a draft package of financial reforms next week, saying they had yet to see a copy of the bill.

A Republican aide told Reuters that Shelby’s staff planned to distribute the text of the bill to Democrats on Monday.

In a letter to Shelby, the Democrats said they were expressing their “concern and disappointment” with his plan to conduct a markup “without giving all committee Democrats time to analyze and review” the proposal.

The letter was signed by all 10 Democrats on the panel.

Shelby has been working on a bill aimed at bringing regulatory relief across the financial industry and reforming financial regulators. One of its main focuses is to ease the regulation burdens of small banks and credit unions that were put in place by the 2010 Wall Street reform act known as Dodd-Frank.

People briefed on the matter say other reforms also could be part of the draft, such as a plan to raise the threshold for banks labeled systemically important and a proposal to create a commission to restructure the Federal Reserve.

Shelby wants to have one comprehensive bill to bring to the Senate floor, an approach that the committee’s top Democrat, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, does not support.

After months of calls and meetings to bring the two sides together, Shelby broke off talks with Brown when an agreement could not be reached, as the Ohio Democrat wanted to limit the bill to just relief on small banks.

While Republican members of the panel have seen a draft copy of the bill, Democrats say they have not.

Democrats said in their letter they were “ready, willing and able to work” with the Republicans to provide relief for small banks. But, they said, “a markup in one week on a broader proposal will not lead to a positive outcome.” (Editing by Bill Trott and Ted Botha)