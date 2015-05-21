U.S. Senate Banking panel OKs regulation relief bill with no Democrats

(Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee passed a bill on Thursday that proposes changes to the Federal Reserve and seeks regulatory relief for small to medium-sized banks, though with no Democrats on board, the legislation faces slim chances of success.

The bill proposes the largest overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act since the law passed in 2010. The bill also would make some structural changes to the Federal Reserve and to the nation’s ten agency financial stability council, known as FSOC.

With a majority on the committee, Republicans cleared the Financial Regulatory Improvement Act of 2015, a bill crafted by Committee Chairman Richard Shelby and his staff. Shelby filed the bill without the support of the committee’s top Democrat, Sherrod Brown, who offered his own, narrower version that focused mainly on small banks.

The committee voted against Brown’s alternative proposal and added other amendments to the Shelby bill. The Alabama Republican must now try to get several Democrats on board to bring his legislation to the Senate floor.