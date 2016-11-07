FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel urges FTC to launch antitrust probe of Mylan
November 7, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. Senate panel urges FTC to launch antitrust probe of Mylan

Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee urged federal antitrust regulators on Monday to launch a probe into whether EpiPen maker Mylan NV broke the law by preventing schools from purchasing competing allergy treatments.

The bipartisan request to the Federal Trade Commission by Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley and Ranking Member Patrick Leahy comes just a few weeks before the committee is slated to convene a hearing to scrutinize a pending $465 million settlement that Mylan has said will resolve claims it underpaid rebates to state and federal Medicaid programs. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
