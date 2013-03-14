US Senate panel to vote on SEC, CFPB nominees on March 19

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel has scheduled a meeting for March 19 to vote on President Barack Obama’s nominees to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Senate Banking Committee’s plans were announced just two days after SEC nominee Mary Jo White and CFPB nominee Richard Cordray appeared before the panel for their confirmation hearing.

Both nominees are expected to be approved by the committee. However, Cordray is likely to face opposition when it comes time for the full U.S. Senate to cast a vote. White is not expected to face any major hurdles. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gary Hill)