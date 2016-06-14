Warren attacks SEC chief over corporate disclosure review

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren publicly rebuked Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday, accusing her of overseeing a corporate disclosure project that puts companies' interests ahead of investor protection.

In a testy exchange before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Warren demanded that White provide evidence to justify a corporate disclosure review sparked by a concern that investors were suffering "information overload."

"Your job is to look out for investors, but you have put the interests of the Chamber of Commerce and their big business members at the top of your priority list," the Massachusetts Democrat said.

"A year ago, I called your leadership ... extremely disappointing. Today, I am more disappointed than ever."

White responded that she was disappointed by Warren's remarks.

"I could not disagree any more with your characterization of what we are trying to do to improve our disclosure regime for investors," White said.

Warren's criticism came approximately one year after she sent White a scathing letter that raised numerous concerns about her SEC leadership.

The letter was unusual for its bluntness as well as for the fact that White, an independent, was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama.

Warren, who has been mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, has not been shy about criticizing other Democrats, and her outspoken style has won praise from fellow liberals.

The project at the heart of Warren's concerns on Tuesday was unveiled by White in a 2013 speech in which the SEC chief said the agency should consider whether "information overload is occurring as rules proliferate."

It involves a comprehensive review into whether disclosures are duplicative, obsolete, lacking in adequate detail or need to be more tailored to industry sectors.

Warren repeatedly demanded evidence on Tuesday to justify the problem of "information overload," while White defended it, saying it is "meant to make disclosure more meaningful to investors."

White also faced tough questions from other Democrats on the panel who are upset the SEC has declined to write rules to force public companies to disclose political spending.

"I think you are hurting America," New York Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Republicans oppose any such effort, and they added language into legislation passed late last year that blocked the agency from drafting a rule.

White said she respects Schumer's position and noted that shareholders can petition companies to put proposals on corporate ballots mandating such disclosures.